Yet another cold front comes through today

By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to the cold fronts that came through yesterday, this Friday morning is much cooler. We are down by about 15 to 20 degrees compared to yesterday morning. Yesterday, we started off the day in the 60s but this morning we are in the 40s. The early morning hours will start off with clear skies and sunshine. However, yet another cold front is on the way. As this front approaches our area, we will have increasing clouds through the rest of the morning. As the front moves through we will have breezy northwesterly winds that could gust 30 to 35 mph. Those breezy conditions will then stay with us through the rest of the day. The front will also try to squeeze out a few stray showers or even just some sprinkles. Due to how light the rain would be, accumulating rain is actually very low. Cooler air will filter in behind the front, leading to a very fall like day. Temperatures through much of the day will sit in the 50s, but highs will be near 60°. That is a little below normal for this time of year. After the front clears the Tri-States late this afternoon, the clouds will clear out leading to sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. By this evening and into tonight, an area of high pressure will settle in over the region. Lows will be colder tonight, ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. The coldest temperatures will be on the Missouri side.

Therefore, tomorrow morning will start off chilly. The day will also start off sunny, but we will see a bit more clouds later in the afternoon. Then those clear out by evening. Fall lovers will enjoy tomorrow as well, with highs in the low 60s.

By Sunday, temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year.

