Central Adams County Firecrackers 4-H celebrates National 4-H Week

Central Adams County Firecrackers 4-H Program celebrates National 4-H Week this week.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - The Central Adams County 4-H program is celebrating National 4-H week Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.

The theme this year was “4-H is a feeling” and to honor that, they posted a window display at Northern Adams State Bank to highlight their club.

The 4-H program offers kids from ages 5 through 18 opportunities to work on projects relating to animal sciences, health living, environmental sciences and more.

“In a variety of interests and projects throughout the county. We have kids that joined 4-H last year that made it all the way to state with their projects,” said Taylor Kill, 4-H Leader. “We have kids that have very, very good talents in different areas that can excel and be great leaders for other kids within the community.”

The 4-H program has done activities this week to interact with the community.

“Online, our 4-H Facebook page has had several community posts, trying to get people involved,” said Kim Ervin, 4-H Leader. “We’ve had different themes; Media Monday, T-Shirt Tuesday, Win It Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, and Favorite Friday”.

The program has 30 active 4-H members and 10 active “Clover buds”--children ages 5 to 7 who are involved with 4-H.

