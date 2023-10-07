Hospital Report: October 7, 2023
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Deaths:
James W. Shear, age 80 of Lewistown, Mo. died on October 6 at the County Aire Retirement Center in Lewistown.
Births:
David Wagy Jr. and Madison Fusselman, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
Daniel Worley of Ashley White, of Oquawka, Ill., welcomed a boy.
Alaysia Dade, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
Ryan and Hanna Goudschaal, of Camp Point, Ill., welcomed a girl.
Carter Logsdon & Grace Patterson, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
