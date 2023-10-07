Hospital Report: October 7, 2023

Deaths:

James W. Shear, age 80 of Lewistown, Mo. died on October 6 at the County Aire Retirement Center in Lewistown.

Births:

David Wagy Jr. and Madison Fusselman, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Daniel Worley of Ashley White, of Oquawka, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Alaysia Dade, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Ryan and Hanna Goudschaal, of Camp Point, Ill., welcomed a girl.

Carter Logsdon & Grace Patterson, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

