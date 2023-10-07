Quincy’s AAUW celebrates 100 year anniversary

QUINCY (WGEM) - The American Association of University Women Quincy branch celebrated its 100th year anniversary Friday night, honoring its members for empowering women in the community.

The Quincy branch started back in 1923, and the organization provides scholarships for women to further their higher education and encourage them to have a voice in the community.

“I really feel like this group is making a difference and it’s nice to be apart of a group that you feel like you’re really making a difference, and we have a voice and we’re very supportive of one another and it’s just a wonderful group of people,” said AAUW member Hollis Axelrod.

Every year AAUW awards two scholarships for women who are in college. Organizers said they hope to increase the amounts and offer more scholarships in the years to come.

“I really believe in this group and the people are so special,” Axelrod said.

Their mission is for women to complete their education, help them get out debt and address women’s issues at hand. Over the years, they have encouraged women to vote and have created several charities.

“Well longevity in this day and age is quiet exciting for a group to continue that long and go through COVID, and all the other issues that we’ve been through and I think 100 years needs to be celebrated,” Axelrod said.

Organizers said they’re looking for more members and those interested should attend the monthly meeting at the Lorenzo Bull House for more information.

