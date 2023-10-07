Three candidates campaign to become Hannibal’s next mayor

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal residents will choose a new mayor next month to lead their city.

The election comes just five months after former Mayor Jim Hark resigned.

Three candidates are vying for Hannibal’s top seat.

WGEM reached out to all three candidates on Friday, but was only able to successfully connect with two of them about their vision for America’s Hometown.

Kristy Trevathan, Barry Louderman and Steve Colyar are asking Hannibal residents for their vote in next month’s mayoral race.

“People asked me if I would consider it,” Trevathan said. “The more I thought about it I thought, ‘yes, I think it’s a good time to give back to Hannibal.’ I’ve been doing it ever since I returned from college. I’ve been active in the community. I’ve served on over 15 boards and presently six boards. I know the town, and I know that there’s just a lot of opportunities. I just feel I have that “can-do” attitude, experience and a love for Hannibal.”

Louderman also was asked about why he decided to run for mayor.

“Several reasons really,” he answered. " I turned 60 this year. I lost my wife six years ago, so all I have left are my kids. I really want a city that they can live in, raise their families and work in. Running for mayor seemed like a good way to make that happen. That’s a little selfish. That’s not the only reason but that’s a big reason of why I decided to run.”

Once again, WGEM was not able to successfully speak with the third candidate, Steve Colyar but will keep you updated on this race.

Hannibal’s election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.