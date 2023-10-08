Another Cold Front to Start the Work Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday will start with cold conditions as most of the Tri-States will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Partial sunshine is expected Sunday ahead of our next cold front, but before the front moves through the area, daytime highs will jump into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Partial sunshine is forecast on Sunday as temperatures top out near 70 degrees. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

The cold front will sweep through before the Monday morning commute, setting the stage for a cooler than normal start to the new work week. High temperatures Monday will struggle to make it out of the low 60s. Our next chances for rain come Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will temporarily return to above average in the mid 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Come Friday, a cold front will push into our region, which will spell the end to the brief warmup. Temperatures will take another tumble heading into next weekend as daytime highs are currently expected to hold in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday.

The Tri-States has about a 50/50 shot to see below normal temperatures heading into the middle of October. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Around October 13-17th, the national temperature outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center shows that the Tri-States has nearly a 50% chance to see colder than normal conditions, which in mid-October means temperatures may hover in the 50s during the day, and potentially the 30s and 40s overnight.

