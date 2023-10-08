Hannibal hosts inaugural Wicked Fest

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The first-ever Wicked Fest haunted Hannibal Saturday afternoon.

The Halloween and Horror Con attracted countless horror-fanatics decked out in their scariest costumes.

A scream queen contest and costume contests were held.

Winners were given prizes such as cash, medals and signed pictures from celebrity actors at Wicked Fest including David Naughton from “American Horror Story”, Warrington Gilette, and three-time Emmy Award winner Bill Diamond.

The event was quite a hit, in fact hundreds of people turned out in the first hour.

“It’s been nonstop ever since we opened the doors,” said Wicked Fest director and promoter Debbie Hays. “We had people lined up outside and they just keep coming in, so we’re really excited.”

Original pieces from various movie and Broadway sets including “Little Shop of Horrors”, “Indiana Jones - Raiders of the Lost Ark”, and “Dark Crystal.”

“Anybody that knows horror from the ‘60s and ‘70s - the horror magazines. ‘Famous Monsters of Filmland’, ‘Eerie’, ‘Creepy’ - those monster magazines,” said Wicked Fest co-promoter Mark Dodson. “Basil Gogos was the artist that did most of the paintings for those. We have his original paintings here.”

Plans are in the works for a second Wicked Fest to be held in early October of next year.

