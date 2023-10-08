Health officials host household hazardous waste collection

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, many people had the chance to clean out their basements and garages all in an effort to prevent hazardous waste from seeping into the environment.

More than 250 people came to the Adams County Highway Department to safely dispose their household cleaning supplies, garden chemicals, paints, batteries, and more at an annual hazardous waste collection.

The event was sponsored by the Adams County Health Department and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. ACHD’s environmental supervisor Tony Dede said they’d like to make this a regular occurrence, but as of now it’s only once a year.

“We get a lot of questions about the latex paint and water-based paints,” Dede said. “Those are paints that are not hazardous. And as long as you dry them out, you could throw those out with your trash.”

Dede said if you have hazardous waste in your household, the ACHD is asking you to keep it in a safe place away from kids until next year’s drop-off.

Here’s a list of items you can dispose at next year’s waste collection:

Oil-based paints

Household batteries

Used motor oil

Paint thinners

Herbicides

Lawn chemicals

Insecticides

Solvents

Pesticides

Antifreeze

Old gasoline

Hobby chemicals

Pool chemicals

Aerosol paints and pesticides

Cleaning products

Fluorescent lamp bulbs

Mercury

Drain cleaners

Acids

Corrosives

Unwanted medications (excludes Controlled Substances)

Dede said there are year-round resources to recycle your electronics including Central Metals, Goodwill, and B&W Metal Recycling.

Dede advises you to call ahead beforehand for what current policies are in place.

