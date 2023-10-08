QFD kicks off Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, the Quincy Fire Department promoted Fire Prevention Week in front of Hy-Vee on Broadway in Quincy.

Activities hosted at the event included rappelling from a fire truck, a vehicle extraction demonstration and a burn cube demonstration with sprinkler versus non-sprinkler fire rooms.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Cooking Safety Starts with You.”

“Kitchen fires, cooking fires that are left unattended. So those happen year-round, people will put stuff in the oven, put stuff on the stove and then they forget about it,” said QFD Chief Bernard Vahlkamp. “They leave the room, they leave the house for a little bit and they come back in, and it’s gotten out of hand and it’s started a fire.”

QFD has been doing fire safety and prevention events for decades.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sports Extra: Missouri Football Highlights
Sports Extra: Missouri Football Highlights
The first-ever Wicked Fest was held at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal...
Hannibal hosts inaugural Wicked Fest
Former Hannibal Mayor Jim Hark resigned last June.
Three candidates campaign to become Hannibal’s next mayor
Sports Extra: Illinois Football Highlights
Sports Extra: Illinois Football Highlights
The legend in the banner show how or low our frost potential really is. If the colors on the...
Will there be frost?

Latest News

Photo: 2022 Veterans Resource Fair Roughly 40 vendors will be at the Kroc Center on Thursday.
Veterans Resource Fair returning for a fourth year on Thursday
The Halloween and Horror Con attracted countless horror-fanatics decked out in their scariest...
Hannibal hosts inaugural Wicked Fest
Families had a chance to wander around old time markets, hear Celtic music and folk tales, and...
Quincy Museum hosts 2023 Folk Life Festival
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Hannibal had 150 people in attendance to support those...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Hannibal raises money for a cure