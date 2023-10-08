QFD kicks off Fire Prevention Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, the Quincy Fire Department promoted Fire Prevention Week in front of Hy-Vee on Broadway in Quincy.

Activities hosted at the event included rappelling from a fire truck, a vehicle extraction demonstration and a burn cube demonstration with sprinkler versus non-sprinkler fire rooms.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Cooking Safety Starts with You.”

“Kitchen fires, cooking fires that are left unattended. So those happen year-round, people will put stuff in the oven, put stuff on the stove and then they forget about it,” said QFD Chief Bernard Vahlkamp. “They leave the room, they leave the house for a little bit and they come back in, and it’s gotten out of hand and it’s started a fire.”

QFD has been doing fire safety and prevention events for decades.

