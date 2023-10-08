Quincy Museum hosts 2023 Folk Life Festival

Quincy Folk Life Festival 2023
Quincy Folk Life Festival 2023(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - People gathered at the Quincy Museum on Maine and lived like they were in the 1800s on Saturday. That’s where the annual Folk Life Festival took place.

Families had a chance to wander around old time markets, hear Celtic music and folk tales, and had a chance to tour inside the museum for free.

Museum executive director Barbara J. Wilkinson-Fletcher said the goal of the festival is to have fun, learn and appreciate history, particularly for the young.

“What we hope for is that they get an appreciation for these arts and crafts of the past,” Wilkinson-Fletcher said. “A lot of the practitioners are getting up in age. And we hope to interest some of these young kids with some of these old-fashioned crafts so that they don’t die out. You know if you don’t cherish your history, it’ll be lost.”

Wilkinson-Fletcher said if you’re interested in local history, there’s a way you can get involved. She said they need volunteers such as tour guides.

If you’re interested, you can call the museum at 217-224-7669.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

