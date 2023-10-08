Veterans Resource Fair returning for a fourth year on Thursday

QUINCY (WGEM) - This year marks the fourth year for Quincy’s annual Veterans Resource Fair at the Kroc Center.

The resource fair, happening on Thursday, Oct. 12, will have upwards of 40 vendors on site.

Tri-State Veterans Support Vice President Richard Elsenpeter said the event has grown in the few years it’s been around, and he looks for this year’s fair to be as successful as ones in the past.

“We’re getting some new veterans in that are really veteran-centric,” Elsenpeter said. “We’re getting a lot of help from the Iowa VA, the Quincy VA, a clinic is going to be out here with some of their different resources.”

As of 2022, 33,129 veterans experienced homelessness, and in 2020 alone more than 6,000 veterans lost their lives to suicide, according to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

Elsenpeter said veterans often have a hard time accepting help, but Thursday’s fair isn’t just vendors giving things away.

”Veterans mentality is ‘I’m strong, I’m okay, I’m alright, I don’t need help, give it to somebody else, I don’t want to take those resources, give it to somebody who really needs them,’” Elsenpeter said. “The unfortunate side is most veterans do need some sort of assistance some way shape or form.”

Elsenpeter encourages family and friends to go to the fair to grab information if a veteran they know is unable to. There is no registration required to attend.

Opening ceremonies start at 1 p.m. with the fair starting shortly after and running until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.