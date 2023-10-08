Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Hannibal raises money for a cure

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, a crowd of people in purple walked around the Admiral Coontz Center in an effort to raise awareness for a disease that affects millions of Americans each year.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Hannibal had 150 people in attendance to support those who have the disease or any form of dementia.

A ceremony was held before the walk where each attendee raised a flower with five distinct colors: Purple for those who lost someone to the disease, yellow for those who were currently caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, blue for those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia, and orange for those who were their for support.

Additionally, there was a single white flower.

“Our white flower is our hope and belief that we know there will be a cure,” said the walk’s manager Doug Geist. “So that white flower, that represents the first person that we save from Alzheimer’s.”

Heist said they’ve hosted several walks in Missouri throughout the month and have raised $23,000 so far.

Geist said that money is to help find a cure and to continue running The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline. That number is 800-272-3900.

