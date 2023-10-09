Birthday and Anniversaries: October 9, 2023

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Sheryl Rowland

Tony Smallwood

Adeline Wood

Jadyn Vogel

Hanna Hudelson

Jason Lind

Brian Taylor

Oscar Boddie

Ed Bourell

Jim Qualls

Jerry Ippensen

Jill & Chris Furniss

Jose & Lindsay Osorio

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-72 crash
I-72 in Pike County, Illinois opens after crash
The Tri-States has about a 50/50 shot to see below normal temperatures heading into the middle...
Another Cold Front to Start the Work Week
The first-ever Wicked Fest was held at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal...
Hannibal hosts inaugural Wicked Fest
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return
Photo: 2022 Veterans Resource Fair Roughly 40 vendors will be at the Kroc Center on Thursday.
Veterans Resource Fair returning for a fourth year on Thursday

Latest News

October 9 2023 Birthdays
October 8 2023 Birthdays
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: October 9, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 8, 2023