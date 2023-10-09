Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 8, 2023
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Nicholas Bewley
Jameson Preston
Kristi May
Jryan Norton
Hunter Greenslaugh
Brenda Shires
Kathy Brown
Janice Zanger
Lincoln Kramer
Aria Kaden
Greg Troy
Kaylee McCloskey
Kristin Masters
Kelly Hunt
Hadlee Haistings
Myra Drebes Dray-bus
Pat & Lilly Ellison
Kevin & Monica Grawe
Terry & Mary Lu Jones
Dennis & Debby Amsler
Cory & Stacy Arrowsmith
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.