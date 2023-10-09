Bus tour touts Illinois manufacturers; leaders discuss hiring challenges

Illinois Manufacturers' Association President and CEO Mark Denzler speaking during a stop on...
Illinois Manufacturers' Association President and CEO Mark Denzler speaking during a stop on the "Makers on the Move" bus tour in Springfield, Ill. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.(Maxwell Cotton | Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s (IMA) “Makers on the Move” bus tour continued to celebrate the 662,298 Illinoisans the industry employs Monday with a morning stop at Mel-O-Cream’s Springfield headquarters.

It was all smiles as the tour rolled up but one of the industry’s major challenges was a prominent topic of conversation.

“Young people just don’t perceive this as a real option for them,” Mel-O-Cream Vice President and COO Chad Larson said.

Mel-O-Cream isn’t the only manufacturer having issues finding employees.

According to IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler, there are more than 600,000 manufacturing jobs currently open nationally, with tens of thousands of vacancies in Illinois.

“Manufacturing is not dark, dirty and dangerous. It is clean and high tech and sustainable and automated,” he said. “And so it’s really great this manufacturing tour to showcase these great manufacturing facilities, what manufacturing does today and what it means for our country.”

Denzler said a career in manufacturing doesn’t necessarily mean working on an assembly line.

“Maybe you work on a production floor, maybe your in engineering, maybe your in their transportation unit or their packaging unit or accounting or marketing,” he said. “Anything you want to do, there’s a job for you in manufacturing.”

Denzler added manufacturing workers in Illinois earn on average more than $80,000 per year in wages and benefits.

For Larson, battling people’s preconceived notions about the industry is a challenge.

“It’s people willing to take those kind of jobs because of the nomenclature, what they think of that factory worker, they just sound so dismal, and I don’t think that that’s the reality of today,” he said.

Larson said part of the solution is to go into high schools and let kids know the trades are an option for them.

The bus tour started Oct. 6 and continues through Friday. It’ll be making stops across Illinois.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-72 crash
I-72 in Pike County, Illinois opens after crash
Fort Madison armed robbery suspect
Fort Madison Police seek out armed robbery suspect
The first-ever Wicked Fest was held at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal...
Hannibal hosts inaugural Wicked Fest
Missouri families have opportunity to apply for educational grants
Education expenses grant available for MO families
The Tri-States has about a 50/50 shot to see below normal temperatures heading into the middle...
Another Cold Front to Start the Work Week

Latest News

The organization partnered with Blessing Health to showcase various aspects of healthcare...
Quincy students explore Blessing jobs at Bella Ease Career Prep Day
Students got a tour around campus and then attended several activities corresponding to some of...
Prospective students explore Culver-Stockton campus
Local first responders are reminding you to take the most care in the kitchen so you don’t...
National Fire Prevention Week and staying safe in the kitchen
Several members of Blessing staff showcased some of their knowledge and skills to the students...
Quincy students explore Blessing jobs at Bella Ease Career Prep Day