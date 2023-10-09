Bus tour touts Illinois manufacturers; leaders discuss hiring challenges

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s (IMA) “Makers on the Move” bus tour continued to celebrate the 662,298 Illinoisans the industry employs Monday with a morning stop at Mel-O-Cream’s Springfield headquarters.

It was all smiles as the tour rolled up but one of the industry’s major challenges was a prominent topic of conversation.

“Young people just don’t perceive this as a real option for them,” Mel-O-Cream Vice President and COO Chad Larson said.

Mel-O-Cream isn’t the only manufacturer having issues finding employees.

According to IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler, there are more than 600,000 manufacturing jobs currently open nationally, with tens of thousands of vacancies in Illinois.

“Manufacturing is not dark, dirty and dangerous. It is clean and high tech and sustainable and automated,” he said. “And so it’s really great this manufacturing tour to showcase these great manufacturing facilities, what manufacturing does today and what it means for our country.”

Denzler said a career in manufacturing doesn’t necessarily mean working on an assembly line.

“Maybe you work on a production floor, maybe your in engineering, maybe your in their transportation unit or their packaging unit or accounting or marketing,” he said. “Anything you want to do, there’s a job for you in manufacturing.”

Denzler added manufacturing workers in Illinois earn on average more than $80,000 per year in wages and benefits.

For Larson, battling people’s preconceived notions about the industry is a challenge.

“It’s people willing to take those kind of jobs because of the nomenclature, what they think of that factory worker, they just sound so dismal, and I don’t think that that’s the reality of today,” he said.

Larson said part of the solution is to go into high schools and let kids know the trades are an option for them.

The bus tour started Oct. 6 and continues through Friday. It’ll be making stops across Illinois.

