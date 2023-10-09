Cooler and sunny today. Rain chance arrive later this week.

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front came through overnight. It did not bring us any rain, but it has brought in some cooler temperatures. Light jackets may be needed this morning as temperatures are starting off in the 30s and 40s. Now, high pressure will build into our region allowing for sunshine to prevail throughout the day. Daytime highs will be cooler than yesterday, ranging from the low to mid 60s. (That is a little bit below normal for this time of year.) It will turn out to be a stellar fall day!

Tonight, high pressure will be overhead. We will have clear skies and winds will become calm. This will set us up nicely for some radiational cooling. Meaning, we will be cooling off very easily and it will be a chilly night. Lows will be in the 30s for everyone. As a result, there could be a few areas of some patchy frost late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

High pressure will lead to another very sunny day tomorrow, with seasonable highs in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday, a warm front will lift through the area. This will lead to slightly warmer temperatures for Wednesday, in the low 70s. This front will also bring us a chance of some showers and even some rumbles of thunder.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.