PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-72.

Emergency crews have responded to the crash scene located between Kinderhook and Barry.

Traffic is backed up near exit 10, which is the Holland and Payson exit.

One person was seen being air-lifted from the scene.

WGEM News is on scene to get more information.

