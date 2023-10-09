Dry start to the week with unsettled weather ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday night’s cold front will keep the Tri-States clear and cool through Columbus Day. Monday morning will start with clear skies and temperatures near 40 degrees, so it will be smart to head to work with the jacket and sunglasses and send your kids off to school bundled up.

Abundant sunshine, light winds, low humidity and near seasonable temperatures mean that we get an A+ rating for Monday's forecast! (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

By midweek, temperatures rise back to the low and mid 70s, but we see the chance for rain returning Wednesday. Showers are expected Wednesday morning, with a few showers possible into Wednesday afternoon. We have another chance to see intermittent showers through Thursday as daytime highs run in the mid 70s. Late Thursday night and early Friday, yet another round of rain rolls into the area. During the first half of Friday, a cold front will slide into the Tri-States, which is expected to hold temperatures in the mid to upper 60s throughout the day. Breezy conditions ensue through Friday evening and into Saturday, signaling a transition back to cool weather. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to feature partly cloudy skies and chilly conditions with highs holding in the mid and upper 50s.

We have a 50-60% chance to see below normal temperatures between October 14th and 18th, so the fall-like weather will stick around for a while. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

The fall-like weather looks to stick around for the Tri-States heading into the middle of October, in fact we have better than a 50% chance to see below normal temperatures between October 14th and 18th. That means highs will likely hold in the 50s and 60s.

