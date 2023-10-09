Florida settles lawsuit over COVID data, agrees to provide weekly stats to the public

FILE - This image shows an artist's illustration of a COVID-19 virion.
FILE - This image shows an artist's illustration of a COVID-19 virion.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will have to provide COVID-19 data to the public again after a former Democratic state representative settled a lawsuit with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration over the decision two years ago to stop posting information on the virus’ spread online.

Then-Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith sued after the Department of Health denied his public records request for COVID-19 data in 2021 and announced the settlement Monday. He was joined by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The settlement requires the department to provide COVID-19 data to the public for the next three years, including weekly statistics on cases, deaths and vaccinations by county, age group, gender and race, Smith said in a news release. The state must also pay more than $152,000 in legal fees to cover the plaintiffs’ legal costs.

“All Floridians have a constitutional right to public records and the right to receive critical public health data in a timely manner,” Smith said. “The Department lied about the existence of these public records in court and did everything to restrict information and downplay the threat of COVID.”

Florida stopped daily COVID-19 updates on its online dashboard in June 2021, citing a decrease in cases and an increase in vaccinations. Several states later did the same.

The Department of Health admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement and said it has always provided the data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Department spokesman Jae Williams III criticized Smith and the Florida Center for Government Accountability in an email, saying the lawsuit was a political stunt.

“It is unfortunate that we have continued to waste government resources arguing over the formatting of data with armchair epidemiologists who have zero training or expertise,” Williams said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-72 crash
I-72 in Pike County, Illinois opens after crash
Fort Madison armed robbery suspect
Fort Madison Police seek out armed robbery suspect
The first-ever Wicked Fest was held at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal...
Hannibal hosts inaugural Wicked Fest
Missouri families have opportunity to apply for educational grants
Education expenses grant available for MO families
The Tri-States has about a 50/50 shot to see below normal temperatures heading into the middle...
Another Cold Front to Start the Work Week

Latest News

The organization partnered with Blessing Health to showcase various aspects of healthcare...
Quincy students explore Blessing jobs at Bella Ease Career Prep Day
Illinois Manufacturers' Association President and CEO Mark Denzler speaking during a stop on...
Bus tour touts Illinois manufacturers; leaders discuss hiring challenges
Students got a tour around campus and then attended several activities corresponding to some of...
Prospective students explore Culver-Stockton campus
Local first responders are reminding you to take the most care in the kitchen so you don’t...
National Fire Prevention Week and staying safe in the kitchen
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate