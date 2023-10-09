Fort Madison Police seek out armed robbery suspect

Fort Madison armed robbery suspect
Fort Madison armed robbery suspect(Fort Madison Police)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect that robbed the Dollar General, located at 429 Ave H on Saturday.

Police said the man entered the store at 9:08 p.m. with a knife and told the clerk to open the register. He then grabbed crash from the drawer and fled on foot.

Police reported no one was injured during the robbery.

According to police, the suspect is described being medium height, smaller build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes and a blue facemask.

Police said they are analyzing surveillance videos from the story to help identify the suspect.

Police are asking area businesses and residents to check their security cameras at the time of the robber for any similar sightings.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 319-372-2525 or LeeComm Dispatch at 319-372-1310.

