Frost possible

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Frost is possible Tuesday morning
Frost is possible Tuesday morning(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, here we go! Our first potential frost for parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Scotland County for Tuesday morning. It is possible much of the Tri-State area in the rural and low-lying areas could see frost on Tuesday morning. There could be frost in Adams County, as well as Lee County, McDonough County, Hancock, County and Clark County, as well as Scotland County. Tuesday morning will be our coolest morning for the next seven days. We start to see a bit of a rebound in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures both days in the mid to upper 70s. We’re also watching a one-to-punch situation for rainfall potential. A warm front pushes up through the area Tuesday night or Wednesday morning that may spark, a couple of scattered showers and even thunderstorms.

Temps will drop this weekend behind the cold front.
Temps will drop this weekend behind the cold front.(Brian Inman)

The cold front then slides through the area on Friday bringing in some showers and thunderstorms. Between the two events, it is possible there could be over an inch of rain in parts of the region. The cold front on Friday and Friday night will knock our temperatures down for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday we do not expect to see temperatures rising much higher than the mid-50s.

