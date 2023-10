Hospital report: October 9, 2023

Deaths:

Donna J. Nelson, age 88, of Quincy, died on Oct. 8 in Good Samaritan Home.

Albert Lee Haun, age 72, of Quincy, died on Oct. 5 in his home.

Births:

Preston and Tara Paben of Carthage, Illinois, welcomed a girl.

Jordan and Hannah Burbridge of Palmyra, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Dakota and Megan Lammy of Barry welcomed a boy.

Johnathan and Sarah Buck of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Austin and Grace Ormond of Liberty welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.