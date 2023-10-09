JWCC Halloween Haunted Hallway open to the public

The exhibit is free to the public, and professors said there is something for everyone to appreciate.
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Community College Fine Arts Department created a Halloween Haunted Hallway available to the public until Oct. 31.

Earlier this semester, JWCC art students crafted a variety of spooky themed art pieces for the Haunted Hallway exhibit. The purpose was to get students comfortable creating art and expressing their Halloween spirit.

“There’s quite a beautiful array of different works, there’s different age ranges we have. I think the youngest is someone in middle school and then the oldest, we have retired artists from Quincy,” said JWCC Fine Arts Professor Austin Roberts. “So there’s such a difference of their perception of Halloween and scary art. There’s stuff that’s cute and stuff that’s kind of creepy and there’s stuff that’s just beautiful to look at, so that’s quite a variety.”

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Thursday, or 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays at the Heath Center Art Gallery.

An award ceremony for the Halloween art pieces will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.

