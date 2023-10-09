National Fire Prevention Week and staying safe in the kitchen

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Since 2012, there have been more than 350,000 residential fires with cooking accidents accounting for nearly half of them, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Those fires have resulted in more than 2,500 deaths, 11,000 injuries and $8.8 million in damage.

With National Fire Prevention Week now underway, local first responders are reminding you to take the most care in the kitchen so you don’t become a statistic.

Hannibal Fire Training Officer Mark Kempker said Hannibal firefighters respond to about one fire a month that stemmed from cooking.

In Kempker’s career, he said he’s responded to several calls where children return home from school and they want to cook a snack, but their parents aren’t home.

“These are kids that are potentially going into middle school and into high school, so they haven’t had the opportunity to be taught properly how to cook on the stove,” Kempker said.

Some instances, Kempker said, happen when a child is cooking on the stove, but then choose to go outside and play or get distracted from the cooking itself.

Instead of using the stove or oven, he recommends safely using a microwave, but strongly suggests eating prepackaged snacks or snacks that don’t need heating.

Kempker said a rug can be placed at the front of the oven to act as a “no kid zone.”

“If you talk to your child and say ‘Hey, the rug right there, that’s a no kid zone, you cannot step on it,” Kempker said.

While children might understand the importance of staying away from the appliance, the risk of them accidentally bumping into pots and pans is still there. Pointing the handles away from an open space can help prevent that.

Kempker said one mistake that can be easily avoided is to not throw towels or other combustible items on or near the stove.

“They’ll use it [a towel or oven mitt] to get the handle, they’ve taken out their macaroni and cheese or whatever they’re cooking and the next thing you know they’re like ‘I’m done’ [and throw a mitt near the stove], " Kempker said. “They might’ve thought they turned off one knob, but actually turned on another one or it’s still hot.”

Of the hundreds of thousands of fires that’ve happened in the last decade, 32,000 stemmed from heating reasons and 24,000 from electrical malfunction.

