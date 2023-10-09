Prospective students explore Culver-Stockton campus

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - High school students got a firsthand look Monday at the Culver-Stockton campus for the fall ‘Explore the Roar’ event.

Students got a tour around campus and then attended several activities corresponding to some of the programs offered at the school.

Those activities included the making of paper planes (with a budget in mind) and using visual effects makeup.

There were just over a dozen students taking part in the event, which director of admissions Eric Kniel said was perfect.

“We’re a smaller school so we don’t really want 50 to 60 people, which sounds great, but we’re able to give a more intimate experience and make sure everybody gets talked to and gets to meet everybody they want to meet so we’re really happy with the turnout today,” Kniel said.

Most of the students were local, but there were a couple from as far away as Texas and Mississippi.

Kniel said he was happy to see people from all over come to rural Missouri to check out the school.

“We have students from all over the world. I think last year we had students from 38 different states, so we have students that come from Hawaii, from all over, it just always amazes us to be able to have that reach and have that impact and have people interested,” Kniel said.

He encourages any students that are considering Culver-Stockton to reach out to the admission staff to schedule a visit or get more information.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.