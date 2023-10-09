Quincy students explore Blessing jobs at Bella Ease Career Prep Day

The organization partnered with Blessing Health to showcase various aspects of healthcare field, along with general career skill building.
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy students of all ages got to spend their Monday off school exploring job ideas and opportunities at Bella Ease for the career prep day.

The organization partnered with Blessing Health to showcase various aspects of healthcare field, along with general career skill building.

Some of the activities included dissecting strawberry DNA, observing lungs, learning about respiratory health, resume building, job interview skills and more.

Bella Ease freedom school coordinator Brittney Thrower said it’s never too early to teach kids about what careers exist around them.

“We always ask, ‘Want do you want to be when you grow up?’ But we never really foster or facilitate that path to what they want to be when they grow up,” Thrower said.

She said part of that process is finding good mentors to help lead the way.

“I think it’s just important for the exposure and for them to understand that they can be anything they want to be and to choose leaders, such as people from Blessing, to look up to and kind of help them figure out where they would like to go,” Thrower said.

She encouraged other organizations and businesses to get involved to help kids increase interest in future career opportunities.

