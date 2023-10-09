Voter Information: Nov. 7 elections in Missouri, Iowa

Decision 2023
Decision 2023(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Missouri

Nov. 7 is a public election day in Missouri.

There are only two Missouri counties in the area with an election on Nov. 7: Marion and Ralls.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I register to vote in Missouri?

To register in Missouri, you must be 17 ½ years old, 18 years of age to vote, US Citizen, and a Missouri Resident.

You can check here if you are unsure if you have already registered. To begin registration, click here. There are other options for registration, like mail and in-person.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 11.

Where do I go to vote?

To find close voting polls, click here.

For more information: Missouri Secretary of State

Sample Ballots:

Iowa

Nov. 7 is a regular city/school election day in Missouri.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I register to vote in Iowa?

To register in Iowa, you must be a US Citizen, an Iowa resident, and at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

If you need to check if you have already registered to vote, check here. If you need to register, click here. Other voting options are available, such as in person or by mail.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 23.

Where do I go to vote?

To locate a polling place, click here Iowa voting locator.

For more information: Iowa Secretary of State.

Sample Ballots:

Illinois

There is no election in Illinois on Nov. 7. The next election in Illinois is the general primary on March 19, 2024.

