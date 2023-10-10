‘Books for Babies’ campaign receives grant for the seventh year

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Keokuk Education Association received a grant to continue its funding for the “Books for Babies” campaign.

The association has received the Iowa State Education Association Community Outreach grant for seven years and the campaign will continue until 2024.

Every baby born at Fort Madison’s Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center will receive a book for parents to take home along with information about local library programs and parent tips for reading to their newborn.

Iowa teachers said reading to children in their early development sets them up for success when they attend school later on and makes them excited to read.

“If you have at least 20 books in your home, that your education is gonna be higher, and for us I just think we want them to read early and often and that’s what I say all the time,” said Keokuk Teacher and TAG Program Coordinator Diane Berner. “But I feel like reading it helps you develop your literacy skills but also helps develop bonds within the family and its habits, it’s a love of reading.”

Teachers said that anyone interested in donating books for the campaign should send them to the Keokuk Education Association so they can be disbursed later on.

