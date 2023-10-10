‘Books for Babies’ campaign receives grant for the seventh year

"Books for Babies" campaign receives a grant.
"Books for Babies" campaign receives a grant.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Keokuk Education Association received a grant to continue its funding for the “Books for Babies” campaign.

The association has received the Iowa State Education Association Community Outreach grant for seven years and the campaign will continue until 2024.

Every baby born at Fort Madison’s Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center will receive a book for parents to take home along with information about local library programs and parent tips for reading to their newborn.

Iowa teachers said reading to children in their early development sets them up for success when they attend school later on and makes them excited to read.

“If you have at least 20 books in your home, that your education is gonna be higher, and for us I just think we want them to read early and often and that’s what I say all the time,” said Keokuk Teacher and TAG Program Coordinator Diane Berner. “But I feel like reading it helps you develop your literacy skills but also helps develop bonds within the family and its habits, it’s a love of reading.”

Teachers said that anyone interested in donating books for the campaign should send them to the Keokuk Education Association so they can be disbursed later on.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-72 crash
I-72 in Pike County, Illinois opens after crash
Fort Madison armed robbery suspect
Fort Madison Police seek out armed robbery suspect
Missouri families have opportunity to apply for educational grants
Education expenses grant available for MO families
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
It’s not yet clear if the city council has the right to enforce the prohibition, should it be...
Push for Quincy to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn appears on City Council meeting agenda

Latest News

Training Officer Mark Kemper said 2019 was the last time the department has been able to train...
Hannibal firefighters get new equipment with state grant
I-72 crash
I-72 multi-vehicle crash results in 2 fatalities
The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation is seeking $350,000 from the Adams County Board,...
County Board’s extra funding towards riverfront contingent on other partners
Cody Shaffer
Trial planned for former deputy accused of battering pregnant girlfriend