Coats for Kids campaign kicks off

The Coats for Kids drive as you might have seen throughout the Tri-States, kicked off Monday.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Coats for Kids drive as you might have seen throughout the Tri-States, kicked off Monday.

Residents and customers at Farm & Home Supply around the area are encouraged to donate any new or gently used coats for children in need.

The coats go directly back to families who need them in your home town.

Drive organizers said the need is great for size 3T and up, and more specifically girl’s coats.

They said this drive benefits generations to come.

“So if we can help them out by providing coats to the parents, we have had stories consecutively throughout the years of now adults who have donated money, coats and let us know that they as a child received coats from our coat drive,” said previous Altrusa President, Jill Deege.

The drive is active through Oct. 26 and families can pick up coats on Oct. 28.

