County Board’s extra funding towards riverfront contingent on other partners

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation is seeking $350,000 from three different partners for phase I of the riverfront project... Quincy City Council, Quincy Park Board and the Adams County Board.

Tuesday evening, the corporation could see part of that funding come to life.

The project would move existing powerlines underground.

The night before, the Adams County Board Finance Committee discussed the logistics. Chairman Bret Austin said the county has already allocated $200,000 in COVID-relief funding (ARPA) towards the project, and the full board’s decision would be contingent on the other two partners also putting forth the money.

“Where the vote goes, the vote goes, that’s why we have these debates,” Austin said. “I’m hoping people will be supportive of it. I think it’s a good initial foundation project, but that’s just me talking and I want to make sure everyone has all the information.”

The Riverfront Corporation was recently granted an extension by contractors to hold the bid of $1.1 million for another several weeks to allow each partner more time to decide on funding.

The Riverfront Corporation has already secured a $350,000 state grant, but it needs to be used by next spring.

“We’ll talk about the foundational aspect of this project and a few projects that really have to happen first,” Austin said. “I know I think there’s some questions about ‘why this why now,’ and our analogy that we’ve been working with is ‘you’ve got to put a good foundation on this before you build all of the amenities.’”

Austin said the board could allocate more COVID-relief dollars to the riverfront corporation that haven’t been used on other projects yet. He also said tax replacement funds have been running higher, so that’s another option.

A fundraiser is planned for Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Quincy Boat Club. Storyboards will be placed throughout Clat Adams Park for visitors to visualize what the corporation wants.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.