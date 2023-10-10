Dry Tuesday, and then Tracking Rain

The forecast starts off dry on Tuesday, with high pressure leading to clear skies. After a chilly start with patchy frost, high temperatures will rise into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.

Through the overnight hours, a warm front will develop and push Northwards. Ahead of this front, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop and overspread the region. These showers and storms will linger into the Wednesday morning hours, so an umbrella will be handy for the morning trip to school or work. As the front passes through the Tri-States and continues North, the skies will break a bit leading to partly cloudy skies with high temps climbing into the mid 70′s Wednesday afternoon. A stray shower or storm will remain possible with the front nearby, continuing into Thursday.

Much of Thursday looks to remain dry with the front anchored over Iowa and most of the rain missing us to the North. High temps on Thursday will climb into the upper 70′s, about 10 degrees warmer than average. However, a developing area of low pressure and associated cold front will bring that quick warmup to an end. Highs on Friday will fall into the upper 60′s. A stiff Northwesterly breeze and linger cloud cover will keep temperatures cool over the weekend, with drizzle possible and highs only in the upper 50′s.

