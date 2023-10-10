Hannibal firefighters get new equipment with state grant

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal firefighters are getting hands-on with new, battery powered equipment from a $40,000 matching state grant from the Division of Fire Safety.

Last week, firefighters took part in a classroom-type portion of training, but this week they’re putting those techniques, and the new equipment to use on a school bus that was donated from the Hannibal School District.

Hannibal Fire Training Officer Mark Kempker said the last time the department trained on school buses was 2019, when the school district donated two buses.

”There’s not a lot of accidents where we have had severe injuries, so when we get an opportunity to have a bus out here and really take the time to decide how we’re going to cut it open, should that worst case scenario happen, it’s just a good day of training,” Kempker said.

Kempker said the new equipment replaces old equipment that was purchased around 2005.

“We’ll be putting them to the test, we’ll be seeing how they operate, also the challenges, different strategies and tactics, that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re going to see what works for our incident commanders, what works for our crews and be the best we can be on a bad day,” he said.

