Hospital report: October 10, 2023

Deaths:

Kenneth E. Wolf, age 88, of Quincy, died on Oct. 8 in his home.

Richard “Dick” F. Shepard, age 85, of Payson, died on Oct. 7 at Blessing Hospital.

Billy “Joe” Florea, age 77, of Quincy, died on Oct. 7 in his home.

Teddy J. Clark, age 97, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Gary Lee Reed, age 79, of New London, Missouri, died on Oct. 6 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

