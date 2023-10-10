Hospital report: October 10, 2023
Deaths:
Kenneth E. Wolf, age 88, of Quincy, died on Oct. 8 in his home.
Richard “Dick” F. Shepard, age 85, of Payson, died on Oct. 7 at Blessing Hospital.
Billy “Joe” Florea, age 77, of Quincy, died on Oct. 7 in his home.
Teddy J. Clark, age 97, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Gary Lee Reed, age 79, of New London, Missouri, died on Oct. 6 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Births:
No births to report today.
