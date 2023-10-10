I-72 multi-vehicle crash results in 2 fatalities

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff and Coroner David Greenwood reported Tuesday that two people died from a multi-vehicle crash on I-72 Sunday night.

Greenwood stated that 43-year-old Amanda E. Harrison of Laddonia, Missouri, and 59-year-old Angela J. Wood from Payson, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Greenwood said both were passengers in two separate vehicles.

According to Illinois State Police, two others were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals. A total of five others were uninjured in the crash. The crash involved three vehicles.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene at Interstate 72 between, west of McCraney Creek, around 9:27 p.m. Sunday.

The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes between exits 10 and 30 until officials announced all lanes were open again at 4:13 a.m. Monday.

ISP reported that the driver of a Chrysler Town and Country LX was traveling east on I 72 in the westbound lanes at milepost 12 while the driver of a Ford Transit T-150 was traveling west in the left lane. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was behind the Ford Transit.

According to ISP, the front driver side of the Chrysler Town and Country struck the front driver side of the Ford Transit. The Ford Transit went off the left side of the road and struck a guard rail. The Chrysler Town and Country then traveled into the path of the Chevrolet Malibu and struck it head-on.

ISP stated charges could be filed, pending the investigation.

