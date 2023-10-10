Krazytown Trampoline Park construction underway

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Krazytown Trampoline Park construction project that was announced earlier this year is currently underway.

Crews from Emrick Brothers Construction were on sight today working on the concrete foundation of the building.

The trampoline park is the first of its kind to be built in Quincy.

Krazytown owner, Kasey Schuster said the park, when complete, will have a rock wall, dodgeball, ninja warrior courses and much more.

They said they hope to create a warm welcoming environment for all ages.

“We want to provide a safe and fun environment for kids to come and build relationships. You know, we believe that the most valuable asset is relationships and we drive our name from the song ‘Crazy People’ by Casting Crowns and we are walk-by-faith believers and our mission starts here. We see the world as a mission field and our mission starts here.”

A native of Quincy himself, Schuster said something like this, he hopes, will add to the Gem City.

“I love Quincy and I think that one of the things that I’ve always heard is, ‘oh it’s just Quincy’ and we’re really wanting to change that narrative, right?” Schuster said. “We want to see that there is cool things to here and I’ve always believed that if you want something cool in your home town then you better go do it.”

The building will consist of about 15,000 square feet of trampolines. They plan to open a restaurant in the latter part of 2024 next door to the park. Although there is no set date, they hope to open in early 2024.

You can find more information on the park’s pricing and events here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.