Person shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police report a person was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a person was shot in the hand on I-44 at Bowles Avenue following a road rage incident. St. Louis County Police took the suspect into custody on I-270 at Gravois. The extent of the injury and charges are unknown at this time. No other information is currently available.
