Push for Quincy to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn appears on City Council meeting agenda

QUINCY (WGEM) - Efforts are underway to make Quincy a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Discussions among residents first began in the summer.

But this week, it appears on the Quincy City Council’s agenda for the first time.

Coming off the heels of police and fire contract negotiations and ongoing discussions of getting health insurance that’s on par for city workers, sixth Ward alderman Jake Reed said he thinks the council can multitask and take on any discussion or litigation that may come in persuance of making Quincy a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn”.

“I don’t think it’s too far outside of the realms of possibility that we can concentrate on every single thing,” Reed said.

In a joint media release, seventh Ward aldermen Jack Holtschlag and Ben Uzelac expressed their opposition to the Quincy City Council putting the ordinance.

“We call upon our fellow aldermen and alderwomen, and the citizens of Quincy, to reject the idea of “Sanctuary Cities for The Unborn,” and instead support policies that uphold personal autonomy, protect access to healthcare and ensure that individuals have the freedom to make their own informed choices about their reproductive health,” Holtschlag and Uzelac said.

The Texas-based organization helps people interested in passing ordinances in their cities that prohibit abortions.

The push started this summer, with organization leader Mark Lee Dickson coming to Quincy to speak with Right to Life of Adams County and other supporters, even offering to have himself and his lawyer draft an ordinance that would outline the rules of a sanctuary city for the unborn.

The Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn website states one other city in the state of Illinois successfully passed the same ordinance.

The same ordinance passed in Danville, Illinois. However a judge still needs to rule in order for the ordinance to be enacted.

“He did come and talk to us on June 9 and after him speaking to us, decided to raise my hand and say, ‘Yes Mark, we would like you and your lawyer to draft up an ordinance,’” Reed said.

Since then, Reed said, he’s canvassed some residents and catholic churches to get a feel for how many would like to see the ordinance enacted in the city.

“Spending four months on that it seemed that the public was interested in doping something like that we did receive over 2,000 signatures on different petitions that were in support of the ordinance,” Reed said.

And it was a lot, he said, that were in favor of the proposed ordinance.

“Over 1,000 of them online directly to Mark Lee Dickson on his website and around 800 signatures in person from the different catholic churches that passed out petitions,” Reed said.

Some residents, like Carrie Bross, have spoken out against the proposed ordinance.

The Voices for Choice member said Quincy cannot carve themselves out of abiding by the state’s Reproductive Health Act of 2019, which states all Illinois residents have the right to make all health care decisions, including abortions care, without government interference.

“This is a statewide law and the city government does not have the right or the ability to opt out of this state law,” Bross said.

It’s not yet clear if the city council has the right to enforce the prohibition, should it be approved.

Reed said it’s in the city’s right to uphold the 1873 Comstack Act, which federally prohibits obscene material from being sent in the mail and previously prevented the purchase of birth control through the mail, which he calls, “The Law of the Land.”

“That prevents the mailing or through any carrier service of abortions paraphernalia or pills used specifically in the act of an abortion.”

Essentially, it prevents Planned Parenthood or any other clinic able to perform abortions from setting up shop in Quincy.

However, Holtschlag and Uzelac said they believe proposed legislation is illegal.

“We believe that Quincy’s proposed legislation is illegal and will bring litigation from the state of Illinois,” Holtschlag and Uzelac said. “We will support the state in its ongoing efforts to protect women’s rights, and especially healthcare rights.”

Reed said the Quincy City Council has not been approached by Planned Parenthood or any other abortion-providing institution with interest of moving into Quincy.

However, he said with bordering states like Missouri tightening their abortion restrictions, he expects some to eventually show interest in setting up in the Gem City.

Quincy resident Mecki Kosin said she’s all for honoring the act from the 1800′s.

“I’m all for the fact that we want to reinstate the law of the land because we have to listen to laws, we have to live by laws.”

Resident Martha Walden said she thinks seeking the ordinance is beyond the scope of the council, but set up in a way where we may not see it’s effects immediately.

“Even if they passed it, it wouldn’t go into effect, but, there would be the possibility of lawsuits out there and I think part of the strategy is that they have worded it this way so that it won’t be enacted until lawsuit actually occurs and is ruled on,” Walden said. “So no there’s not gonna be an immediate impact but there’s gonna be a psychological impact to the women in this area.”

At the Quincy City Council meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, there will be the first reading of the ordinance.

It reads, ”An Ordinance Adding Chapter 137 To The Quincy, Illinois Code Of Ordinances; Requiting Compliance With Federal Abortion Laws.”

Reed said that could take 3 weeks of readings to make a decision, or, a special vote could be taken tomorrow, deciding Quincy’s fate as a “Sanctuary State for the Unborn” for good.

The drafted ordinance does not include anything about fertility treatment, or contraception.

Reed said the ordinance would not prosecute women seeking fetus removal as the result of miscarriage.

