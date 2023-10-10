QPS receives teacher retention grant

QUINCY (WGEM) - When your kids go off to school this morning, their teacher ensures they receive quality learning and education.

Personnel Director Lisa Otten said their district will receive a teacher vacancy grant which will allow them to ramp up their recruiting and retention efforts.

She said the district will receive $210,000 every year for the next three years. She said they plan to use the money for hiring incentives for new teachers. For new hires, they’ll receive a $3,000 bonus over a period of three years. The first year they’ll receive $750, the second: $1,000, and for the third, $1,250. She said that’s just part one of the plan.

“The second part is we’re giving our special education teachers an incentive of $450, it’s actually an additional $450 from what we already give our special education teachers per year and then lastly the excess funds will go towards supplies for all certified staff,” Otten said.

She said some of the more difficult positions to fill include special education, but also English positions at the junior high and high school. She said with the money, they hope the grant will incentivize more people to come to Quincy. She said they’ve seen more people inquiring about the jobs since they received the grant.

Brian Trowbridge, the principal of Lincoln-Douglas Elementary, said the grant allows the district to remain competitive in the hiring market. He said it’s a great way to attract new teachers.

He said the three year bonus plan allows principals to help the new teachers build relationships with staff, students, and even families. He said the plan to have excess funds go towards supplies for teachers really helps teachers with their teaching

“Teachers have big hearts, they are always spending money out of their own budgets in order to meet the needs of their students inside their classrooms,” Trowbridge said. “This grant is going to help create an opportunity for all teachers to be able to support those needs using funding from that grant.”

He said he hopes this grant will attract more student teachers. He said while their staffing looks good, turnover, family obligations or other factors can make teachers leave positions.

He said you always want to have qualified candidates come in to help fill needs, and the districts efforts help ensure they have those candidates.

Otten said they will receive the money shortly.

