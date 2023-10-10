Rain on the way

Round one of showers should be here Wednesday morning
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A warm front will push northward through the region, and that will spark some showers and possibly some thunderstorms first thing Wednesday morning. This is round one of what should be two rounds of showers for the region. By the time this thing wraps up with a cold front passing through Friday, we should see around an inch of rainfall between the two events. With the warm front surging northward through the region Wednesday through Thursday, temperatures will warm to the mid-70s to near 80.

Behind the cold front expect cool and breezy conditions for the weekend
Then, as the cold front passes through the region Friday, there will be some very gusty wind and temperatures will drop precipitously. After the cold front passes through, we are going to be set up for a seasonably cool but windy fall weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid-50s. The stretch of cooler temperatures will continue through Monday and Tuesday next week.

