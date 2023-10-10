Trial planned for former deputy accused of battering pregnant girlfriend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Trial for the former Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of striking his pregnant girlfriend with a handgun and trying to strangle her remains on track for November.

31-year-old Cody Shaffer appeared in court Tuesday morning with his attorney, Andrew Schnack for a status hearing.

Schnack argued that he’s unable to meet with his client without first going through the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office due to Shaffer having a GPS tracker on him at all times.

Judge Tad Brenner said the tracker ensures that Shaffer only go to work and his home. This is where Schnack said challenges arise.

“I need to have access to my client and I can’t do it,” Schnack said. “It’s his business and mine, not there’s [the State’s Attorney’s Office].

Schnack asked for a different GPS monitor, or that the existing one be turned off.

“He doesn’t want anything to do with her [the victim],” Schnack said.

Brenner asked Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck how hard it would be to do that. Keck said it could be done within an hour.

The court eventually agreed that Shaffer’s GPS monitor be adjusted so that he could visit Schnack’s office between 7 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

“This case will go in November,” Brenner asked Keck.

“If we can work out the logistics,” Keck responded.

During the hearing, Schnack said he has a planned work trip to Chicago the first full week of November, which presents another challenge for trial.

Keck said the state is still working on coordinating medical witnesses.

Shaffer is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony, aggravated domestic battery by strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery of a pregnant person, a Class 3 felony.

