Birthday and Anniversaries: October 11, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Vicky Ridder

Jakeb Wallingford

Toni Sue Chatfield

Emily Stark

Janet Nutt

Ellaina Clark

Allison Clark

Jeff Gibson

Randall Briscoe

Pam Clampitt

Jean & Mike Kinder

Dave & Donna Goehl

Andy & Amber Dedert

Bill & Linda Hanley

Mickey & James Smith

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 11, 2023

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
October 11, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 10, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 10, 2023

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

October 9 2023 Birthdays

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT

Birthdays and Anniversaries

October 8 2023 Birthdays

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 9, 2023

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 9, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 9, 2023

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 8, 2023

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: October 8, 2023

Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 8, 2023