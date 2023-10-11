Deputies find unusual pizza topping during traffic stop

Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.
Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSAMOND, Calif. (Gray News) – Deputies in California found an unusual topping on a pizza during a vehicle search – a gun.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Rosamond area on Tuesday and found the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a warrant and previous weapons violations.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5...
While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns – one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.

Deputies said they arrested Carson and the three passengers in the vehicle. All four were booked at the Justice Receiving Facility on multiple weapon and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-72 crash
I-72 multi-vehicle crash results in 2 fatalities
Cody Shaffer
Trial planned for former deputy accused of battering pregnant girlfriend
The trampoline park is the first of its kind to be built in Quincy.
Krazytown Trampoline Park construction underway
I-72 crash
I-72 in Pike County, Illinois opens after crash
It’s not yet clear if the city council has the right to enforce the prohibition, should it be...
Push for Quincy to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn appears on City Council meeting agenda

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel urges residents in the north to shelter after ‘hostile aircraft’ enter from Lebanon
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana...
Confrontation led to fatal shooting at private party at Pennsylvania community center, police say
Taylor Swift's late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took...
Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’
Near Gaza, Israel's "iron dome" continues to intercept rocket fire. (Source: CNN)
'Iron dome' intercepts missiles amid war in Israel
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is followed by reporters as...
House Republicans are trying to nominate a new speaker after ousting McCarthy, but it could be a wait