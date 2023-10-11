Hannibal Area Fall Job Fair looks to fill open positions

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local leaders say there’s a demand for workers to fill open jobs in the Hannibal and surrounding area.

The Hannibal Area Fall Job Fair looks to connect employees with local employers on Thursday.

Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce executive director McKenzie Disselhorst said the event is a one stop shop for job seekers and hopes it’ll fill a lot of open positions.

Disselhorst said it’s a struggle for almost every local industry. She said on average they get 40 to 50 businesses who sign up for the job fair. She said normally, trucking, manufacturing, and healthcare tend utilize the job fairs, but other employers have also claimed a spot.

“We’re starting to see some of the smaller businesses participate as well, some of the agriculturally based businesses, retail, things of that nature,” Disselhorst said.

Disselhorst said if businesses don’t have the help they need, they might have to cut their hours which can prevent them from growing and expanding.

Officials at Blessing Health say they will have a presence at the job fair. Workforce Development and Marketing Coordinator Brittany Weise said they have openings in both clinical and non-clinical roles for their clinics and hospitals. She said the career fair presents a great opportunity for them, but also those in the community seeking work.

“It’s great for us to educate people on the different types of jobs that are out there specifically within healthcare that they maybe didn’t know existed so if they’re wanting to find a new dream or jump and go to something different, we can really showcase all the pathways and the avenues that they have at Blessing,” Weise said.

Weise said the face-to-face meetings allow them to get to know a person more. She said they’re successful at recruiting people at career fairs. She said it’s a competitive market, but they work to try and attract employees.

The job fair is Thursday from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Registration isn’t required. It’s recommended to dress professionally and bring your resume. If you don’t have one, there are people on scene who will assist with creating one.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.