Hospital report: October 11, 2023

Deaths:

Gasen L. Sparrow, age 44, of Carthage, Illinois, died on Oct. 8 in his sister’s home.

Michael Lee Hymes, age 51, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 8 in Hannibal.

Barbara L. Miller, age 82, of New London, died on Oct. 9 at Luther Manor Nursing Center.

Henrietta M. Wells, age 84, of Quincy, died on Oct. 9 at Sunset Nursing Home.

Births:

Dakota and Megan Lammy of Barry welcomed a boy.

Kody and Katie Knoche of Warsaw welcomed a boy.

Jason and Amanda Darnell of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Drew and Abby, Miller of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Ryan Teneng and Beth Cooper of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Judith Zupan-Lopez and Luis Lopez of Hannibal welcomed a boy,

Jorden and Nick Smith of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

Brianna Riccitelli and Kalin Anderson of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Olivia and Benjamin Ledford of Bowling Green welcomed a boy.

Emily and Shawn Mickels of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Ashley Stacy and Steven Houchins of Vandalia, Missouri, welcomed a boy,

Sarah and Daniel Bartlett of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Katlyn and Jason Dalton of LaGrange welcomed a girl.

Amber Griswold of Jefferson City welcomed a girl.

Shyre and Roger Abbey of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Emily Battles and Baxter Swain of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Elisa White and Dalton Overstreet of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Victoria and Timothy Duncan of Perry welcomed a boy.

Hailey and Austin Speagle of Farber welcomed a boy.

