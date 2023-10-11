Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

The order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

The president’s son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

He pleaded not guilty, earlier this month as the case moved toward a potential trial with the 2024 election looming. His lawyers have said he did not break the law, and they planned to push for dismissal of the indictment.

Hunter Biden, 53, was originally expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax counts in an agreement with prosecutors and avoid prosecution the gun possession charge if he stayed clean and out of trouble. But the deal collapsed in July after Republicans raised questions about it.

The new gun indictment, now dismissed, was filed weeks later. No new tax counts have yet been filed by special counsel David Weiss.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-72 crash
I-72 multi-vehicle crash results in 2 fatalities
Cody Shaffer
Trial planned for former deputy accused of battering pregnant girlfriend
The trampoline park is the first of its kind to be built in Quincy.
Krazytown Trampoline Park construction underway
QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call
It’s not yet clear if the city council has the right to enforce the prohibition, should it be...
Push for Quincy to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn appears on City Council meeting agenda

Latest News

BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy