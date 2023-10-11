The Lincoln-Douglas Debate Interpretive Center to have grand reopening this Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Lincoln-Douglas Debate Interpretive Center will have an open house for its grand reopening Friday night.

Members said the LDDIC had renovations for over a year now and they’re excited to hold a premiere screening of ‘The Turning Point’ video along with the museum’s five new exhibits.

The event takes place on the center’s 165th anniversary and it’s free for the public to view from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Members can’t wait to reveal the new state-of-the-art displays and educate residents on the rich history in Quincy.

“It’s such an asset here to attract tourism, it’s wonderful but we also have a great facility here for local people and especially for our school kids,” said LDDIC Board Member Chuck Scholz. " To come through and learn about how significant the Lincoln-Douglas debate was and the most important day of Quincy’s history.”

Members are ready to see how visitors will react to the new renovations that were made this past year.

“It has been a great deal of work and a great commitment so once we’re open you know we want to bring the story to people who come in, and tell the story through the panels that are on the wall and through the videos,” said LDDIC Board Member Iris Nelson.

A new name of the facility and donor recognition will be announced at 5 p.m. and “The Turning Point” video starts at 6 p.m.

The open house will have donations available to support the museum’s ongoing efforts to educate the community about the Lincoln-Douglas debates.

