Lower the cost of your heating bill with these tips

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As the weather starts to get chillier by the day, some of you might already be cranking up those thermostats.

We talked to experts about how you can save on those bills.

NECAC’s public relations officer Brent Engel said some of their clients have cut the cost on their utilities by 50 percent by making a few simple changes.

“The average-sized house I’d say your savings will probably be in that $25-$75 range,” Engel said. “But, think about it. Over the course of the winter, which we all know winter here lasts five or six months, you’re talking some big bucks now, $500? That could be your mortgage payment.”

Engel suggests buying a smart thermostat if you don’t have one already. They are becoming more common and cheaper. He also recommends washing your laundry in cold water and using a toaster oven instead of a stovetop oven.

““Wear warm clothing,” Engel said. “There’s nothing that says you can’t put a coat on inside. Do those little things. I do that a lot. I have this warm pair of pajama bottoms that I wear in the winter, I have a blanket, and if I need to, I have a coat, a light coat that I can throw on when I’m doing things around the house.”

Engel also recommends cleaning your air filters on a regular basis.

Engel said NECAC helps low-income households with repairing windows, putting in insulation, and fixing heaters, all of which lower your bills.

You can go here for more information on NECAC’s energy assistance programs.

