Macomb house party shooting suspect waives right to a jury trial
MACOMB (WGEM) - The man charged with first-degree murder in connection to a house party shooting that left one dead and 10 others injured waived his right to a jury trial on Wednesday morning.
McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala didn’t comment on what’s being done behind the scenes but said anything could happen besides a jury trial.
That includes a plea deal, a bench trial and so on.
26-year-old Demond Wilson Jr., of Calumet Park, Ill., was arrested less than one week after the shooting in the 500 block of N. Johnson Street.
Police said the six wounded were Western Illinois University students, and the deceased, Jerman Bethea, was not.
Wilson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery.
The trial was supposed to start on Monday, Oct. 16.
A status hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.
Wilson is being represented by Warren County-based defense attorney Scott McClintock.
