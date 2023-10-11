Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student

QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Wednesday afternoon the victim in a death investigation that began Wednesday morning is a 16-year-old female Quincy Public Schools student.

Police still have not released the name of the victim stating they have not yet been authorized by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Police also stated Monday afternoon they don’t believe the incident was a random act.

According to police, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Peoria, Illinois.

Quincy Police reported Wednesday morning they were investigating a death following a 911 call early in the morning.

At 4:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Gardner Park Drive for suspicious activity and shortly after the call, another call was received reporting shots fired.

According to police, the call came from the 400 Block of Scenic Drive at about the same time, reporting someone had been shot. When officers arrived they located a woman’s body inside the home. The scene was blocked off and detectives were called to investigate.

Police said the investigation is still in its “infancy and ongoing.”

Police added if anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470, visit the department’s website or submit a tip through Quincy Regional Crimestoppers.

