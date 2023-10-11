Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call

(Pixabay, MGN)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Wednesday they are investigating a death following a 911 call early Wednesday morning.

At 4:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Gardner Park Drive for suspicious activity and shortly after the call, another call was received reporting shots fired.

According to police, the call came from the 400 Block of Scenic Drive at about the same time, reporting someone had been shot. When officers arrived they located a woman’s body inside the home. The scene was blocked off and detectives were called to investigate.

Police said the investigation is still in its “infancy and ongoing.”

Police added if anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470, visit the department’s website or submit a tip through Quincy Regional Crimestoppers.

